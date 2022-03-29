Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board to construct schools, colleges, industrial training institutes and hospitals to serve the 1.25 crore citizens of the Union Territory.

He also said the board must also look into setting up of multi-purpose community halls, girls' hostels, 'Hunar Haats' and employment-oriented skill development centres.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Increasing Due to Russia-Ukraine War, Says Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho.

The board now operating according to the Central Waqf Act will bring transparency in the administration of Waqf properties and provide an environment for utilisation of properties for larger benefit of the community, Sinha said.

He also felicitated the newly appointed chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, and members- Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Mohammad Hussain, Sohail Kazmi and Nawab Din.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Illegally Confines, Rapes Woman For 4 Months With Help of Family Members in Kheda; Booked.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, "I have been told that there are more than 32,000 registered Waqf properties in J&K today. Many of these properties have the potential of generating considerable returns, which in turn could be used for the socio-economic development of the community."

The Lt Governor said that the Waqf Board should sow the seeds of friendship and goodwill among communities through impactful social welfare initiatives aimed at bringing positive changes in the lives of ordinary citizens.

“In India, we have always followed and promoted the principle of ‘Sarva Pantha Sambhav'. This invaluable Indian tradition has to be nurtured by all of you through the Waqf Board in the UT with your social welfare activities and developmental actions in the coming times,” he said.

The Lt Governor also noted that the J&K Waqf Board under the chairpersonship of Andrabi is now empowered for survey of Waqf properties, maintenance of Waqf deeds, revenue generation, and prevention of encroachment of Waqf properties.

“I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister who, on 5th August 2019, extended the Central Waqf Act along with 890 central laws to Jammu and Kashmir after seven decades, giving Dr Andrabi and other eminent personalities a chance to serve the UT and 1.25 crore people through Waqf Board”, he said.

Sinha observed that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing growth and development in every sphere of life.

Dedicated efforts are being made to bring in investment in the UT, generate ample employment avenues, make recruitments transparently and utilise every penny for the welfare of ordinary citizens, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)