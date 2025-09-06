New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Coordination Committee on Saturday evening rejected the request made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to recall the upcoming strike against the deposition of police personnel from Police stations. The committee said that there shall be a complete abstention from work if their genuine demands are not acceded to.

After a meeting of office bearers, the coordination committee stated, "We firmly stand on our demand and reiterate that police personnel have to appear only in physical mode in the courts for the deposition/evidence."

On Saturday morning, a letter was issued by BCI Chairman and Senior Advocate, Manan Kumar Mishra, to recall the upcoming strike/agitation. The BCI Chairman requested the coordination committee to participate in a proposed meeting with BCI and the Bar Council of Delhi.

"However, we would like to make it crystal clear that the Coordination Committee has raised the agitation to protect the interest of public at large and will continue with the agitation till our genuine demand is not met with," the committee said.

The committee said that its genuine demand that all the police officials have to appear physically before the court for deposition/ evidence is not acceded to, we shall continue with our call for indefinite abstention from work from 08.09.2025, and the same shall be in a more intensified manner.

The Coordination Committee, on September 4, declared a strike from Monday onwards after a circular issued by the Delhi Police.

This decision was taken after the issuance of a circular by the Delhi Police for the deposition of formal police witnesses from Police stations.

Lawyers said that the circular was not in line with the final outcome of the meeting with and assurance given by the Union Home Minister on September 2.

Delhi Police, on September 4, 2025, issued a circular stating that only formal police witnesses may be permitted to be examined through video conferencing from a designated place for deposition.

"The examination of material police witnesses may continue to be conducted in physical mode, pending further consultations among various stakeholders," the Delhi Police circular said.

Delhi police circular stated that this would ensure that while the objective of expediting proceedings and reducing delays is met, the sanctity and efficacy of the examination of crucial witnesses is also maintained. Further, in the event of any request from the defence counsel for examination of a police witness, in physical mode, the same may be considered by the learned Presiding Judge on merits.

On the other hand, the coordination committee after a meeting had said that a delegation of representatives of Coordination Committee and Bar Council of Delhi had meeting with the Union Home Minister on September 2 and apprised him about the resentment among the lawyers about the Notification issued by the LG on August 13, 2025 for deposition of police officials through video conferencing from the police station.

On August 28, the District Court Lawyers had suspended their strike against LG's notification after a meeting with the government representative.

The strike was suspended in view of a statement issued from the office of the Commissioner of police saying that the operation of the LG's notification would only be carried out after hearing all stakeholders.

Delhi police earlier had said in a statement that concerns have been raised by members of the Bar in Delhi regardingthe said notification. The co-ordination committee of All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi, through their letter dated 18th August 2025 to the Chief Minister of Delhi and vide letter of 20th August 2025 to the Hon'ble LG of Delhi, has submitted their representation on this matter.

" In view of the above, to address and resolve the concerns, it has been decided that Union Home Minister would meet the representatives of the Bar to discuss the issue with open mind," the statement reads.

Lawyers have been on strike since August 22, against the LG's notification for deposition of police personnel through video conferencing from the police stations.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary, New Delhi Bar Association and Additional Secretary of the Coordination Committee, said that it has been decided that there will be a complete abstention from work from Monday onwards if our genuine demands are not acceded to. (ANI)

