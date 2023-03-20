Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) A 41-year-old Liberian national was arrested for possession of cocaine worth Rs 60,000 at a beach village in North Goa, police said on Monday.

The police had conducted a raid at Anjuna on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and apprehended the accused, deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said.

The accused Julius Beford (41) was found in possession of cocaine worth Rs 60,000 and was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

