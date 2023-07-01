New Delhi, July 1: The national capital recorded 27 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8.30 am, with more predicted ahead in day. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

The city witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Forecast: National Capital Records Minimum Temperature of 25 Degrees Celsius; Overcast Skies With Light Rain Expected Today, Says IMD.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 89 per cent. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 65 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. Delhi Rains Forecast and Weather Update: Thunderstorms With Light to Moderate Rainfall and Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital, Predicts IMD (Watch Video).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

