Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): A lioness named Pari gave birth to three tiger cubs at the Gandhi Prani Udhyan Zoo in Gwalior, Dr. Upendra Singh Yadav, the zoo in charge informed on Friday.

However, they will be kept in isolation for 30 to 40 days in the zoo in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The lioness and her cubs are in a healthy condition.

"The cubs were born around 3 am on Friday morning. The lioness and the three cubs are healthy. We are quite excited because this is the first time she has given birth. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be kept in isolation for 30 to 40 days in the zoo, and only the assigned caretake will be allowed to enter the containment area," Yadav said.

He added that Jai, the mate, was brought to the zoo in 2012 from the Nandanvan Zoo in Raipur and Pari was brought in 2015 from the Kanan Pandari Zoo in Belapur.

"Light food such as chicken, meat, milk, and boiled eggs are being given to the mother. For the next month or so, the children will drink the mother's milk. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo in charge has directed that caretakers keep a special watch on the three cubs as there is a strong possibility of infection in the newborn. All health-related protocols are being followed as per guidelines laid down by the Central Zoo Authority," he added. (ANI)

