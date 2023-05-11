New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved the order on the regular and interim bail pleas of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in the liquor policy case.

He sought an interim bail on the ground of the illness of his wife.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma reserved the order after hearing the arguments by the counsels for Sisodia and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the HC bench directed the concerned jail superintendent to connect Sisodia to his wife through video conferencing for one hour between 3 to 4 PM on every alternate day.

The bench has listed the bail matter in The Enforcement Directorate case on May 24 in view that the federal agency filed its reply on Thursday morning.

It was submitted by senior advocate Mohit Mathur that the condition of Sisodia's wife is not good. She is suffering from of spine ailment and was taken to the hospital.

On the other hand, it was submitted by the senior advocate Dayan Krishnan that it was not correct that the profit margin was increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. 5 per cent was the minimum and 12 per cent was the maximum.

It was also submitted by the senior counsel that the decision was valid.

High Court on May 3 issued notice to the CBI on an interim bail plea. He is presently in judicial custody and was arrested by the CBI on March 26, 2023.

Earlier, the wife of Manish Sisodia was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after her health deteriorated.

The High Court already examined the regular bail application.

Justice Sharma noted the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, who appeared for Sisodia and informed the court that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis and had been recently hospitalised due to the ailment.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court while dismissing the bail plea of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said, "The court is not inclined to release him on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress."

Special Judge MK Nagpal dismissed the bail plea and said, in the opinion of this court, the allegations made against Sisodia were serious in nature and at this stage of the case, he did not deserve to be released on bail as he has been arrested in this case only on February 26 and investigation even qua his role has still not been completed.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and had been deeply involved in the formulation and implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

Further, though even the medical condition of Sisodia's wife has been sought to be made a ground for a grant of bail to him, it was observed that though the neurological or mental illness of the wife of the applicant is claimed to be around 20 years old, the documents filed on record in support thereof are found to be of the years 2022-2023 only, said the trial court. (ANI)

