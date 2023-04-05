Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday while listening to the issues of the people, who came from different parts of the state at his official residence during the Janata Darshan, instructed the officials to solve them immediately.

On the occasion, the CM directed officers posted in the districts to address people's complaints seriously and ensure prompt and effective action.

People from different districts of the state including Rae Bareli, Unnao, Bahraich, and Sitapur, among others apprised the Chief Minister about their problems at the Janata Darshan.

In cases related to seeking financial aid for medical treatment and removal of illegal encroachments on land, the CM directed the officials to take the required action immediately for resolving the issue completely.

Similarly, on the complaint of criminal incidents, the CM instructed the District Magistrate to take the matter into cognizance and ensure action.

On hearing instances of lost/disappeared relatives of people, the CM assured that effective action would be taken in every case.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 795 newly selected candidates selected through a recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) as a part of Mission Rozgar.

On this occasion, while addressing the public, CM Yogi said "Right from assuming power in 2017, we worked with full commitment to empowering the deserving youth. The transparency and honesty in our work mechanism have cleansed UP's tarnished image. Earlier, the youth had to fight for their rights, today, without any discrimination or recommendations, candidates are being selected and recruited in a time-bound manner".

He further stated that corruption prevailed in the tenure of the previous government and his government took steps to streamline the recruitment process in the state.

"When the government's intentions are flawed and malicious, corruption exists at and every step of selection and recruitment. When we took over the reins in March 2017, posts were lying vacant in every department. We completed the recruitment process of 1.64 lakh personnel in UP Police itself in 6 years. The absence of adequate police force resulted in compromised law and order system earlier," he said. (ANI)

