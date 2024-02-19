Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 19 (ANI): In an inspiring display of youthful talent, the Little Star Musical Band has captured the hearts of music lovers across the nation. This unique ensemble, originating from the culturally rich state of Tripura in the Northeast, is composed entirely of prodigious talents, all of whom are under the age of ten.

Since its inception in October 2022, the band has become a symbol of precocious musicality, embodying the vibrant future of Indian music.

The band boasts a lineup of eight extraordinary child musicians: Krishaang Agnivashya and Souhadrita Saha on vocals, Eshanjit Saha and Amaan Khan adding to the vocal harmony, Rajdeep Chaudhury on the keyboard, Suhajit Sahaji mastering the drums, Krishanu Dey on the guitar, and Tushar Das captivating audiences with the octopad.

This ensemble marks a significant milestone as the first complete musical band from the Northeast region, comprising children as young as eight years old.

Several members of Little Star have already made their mark on prestigious national platforms.

Souhadrita Saha, Amaan Khan, and Eshanjit Das competed in the Saregamapa Little Champs competition in 2022 and the Super Singer competition on Sony TV in 2024.

Their remarkable talents have also been recognized in regional contests, with accolades including winner and runner-up positions in Tripura Idol and the Northeast's biggest Talent Hunt competition.

The band has been on a whirlwind journey, performing in over 60 events, including both government and public programmes. Their performances are a testament to their incredible talent and stage presence, thrilling audiences with their skill and passion for music.

Behind this extraordinary group of young musicians are their visionary parents, who founded the band with the aim of providing a platform for talented children to showcase their musical gifts.

The Little Star Musical Band is not just about individual talent; it's a collective dream to celebrate and propagate the rich musical heritage of Tripura, a state renowned for its musical legends like SD Barman, RD Barman, Thanga Darlong, and Harish Chandra.

The band's aspirations do not stop at state or national boundaries. They dream of taking their music to international stages, spreading the fame of Tripura's musical legacy far and wide.

With their exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, the Little Star Musical Band is well on its way to becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that age is but a number when it comes to achieving greatness in the world of music.

One of the parents, Tutu Saha said that our children had performed in various places in Tripura and also places outside Tripura.

"Our kids have initiated this Little Star Musical Band in 2021-22. This is the first children's musical band in Tripura. Our children had performed in various places in Tripura and also places outside Tripura. The children had performed in various competitions.

Amaan Khan, Singer said that the band was formed in the year 2021-22. In our band, we have 3 main vocalists. We want to shine in future and do our best to perform well. (ANI)

