Berhampur (Odisha), May 18 (PTI) The Odisha Police has recovered four live bombs and sharp weapons that were lying on the Lanjipalli-Kamapalli road here, officials said on Sunday.

The firearms were found packed in a bag, while five sharp weapons were wrapped in a cloth, they said.

The weapons were seized on Saturday during patrolling in the area by police personnel, the presence of whom could have prompted miscreants to leave these behind and flee, said SP Saravana Vivek M.

All the bombs have been defused, he said.

Police have detained some persons for questioning, the officer added.

