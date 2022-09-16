New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Managing Director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) confirmed the 8th case of Monkeypox in Delhi, on Friday.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP Hospital on Friday said that the 8th case of Monkey Pox has been detected in Delhi and the majority of cases are of African origin.

"One female was admitted two days back, her case tested positive yesterday. A total of eight patients tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi. One was Indian and the rest were of African origin. There is no recent travel history of the new monkeypox patient and the government is trying to do contact tracing," Dr Kumar told ANI.

Dr Kumar also mentioned about the symptoms of Monkey Pox patients and said, "Early symptoms are like light fever, mouth ulcer, genital ulcer, weakness, skin lesions, body ache and eye irritation. No patient had major complications. Most patients had a low-grade fever."

The MD revealed that five patients had been discharged from LNJP after 2-3 weeks of treatment and two patients are still recovering in the hospital ward.

Kumar said a study is going on over monkeypox cases in Delhi, "We are doing the patient study, we have observed that Nigeria or African Origin patients are in the majority and Indian patients are lesser. The study is still going on."

However, on Covid cases, LNJP MD highlighted that the transmission rate is low and that 99% of beds designated for covid patients are vacant.

"Positivity rate is less than 1% and 99% covid beds are vacant. The transmission rate is low and only a few patients are there who require ventilators. Patients are recovering faster compared to an earlier variant," he added.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. (ANI)

