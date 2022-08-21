New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has stated it is likely that a Look Out Circular will be issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other persons accused in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. But what exactly is this LOC and why has there been a political ruckus around it?

The Look Out Circular (LOC) is a circular letter used by the authorities to check whether a person travelling to abroad is 'wanted' by the police or any agency. The circular can be used in immigration checks at international borders.

A LOC is often issued to ensure that the person absconding or wanted by the law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.

It is mostly used at the immigration checkpoints by the immigration branch at international airports and seaports.

Thus, any person who has been issued a LOC in his/her name is barred from travelling out of the country as he/she is 'wanted' by the law enforcement agencies of the country.

Recently it was clarified by the CBI sources that the LOC against Sisodia and 14 others is likely to be issued soon and said that it is "in process, not issued yet".

The CBI issued the LOC against Manish Sisodia and 12 others for their alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise policy scam, as a result of which they cannot travel abroad until further orders.

In the LOC, the concerned agencies inform the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) regarding an individual who might leave the country without informing law enforcement agencies. BoI then updates the list of LOC to its officers at immigration checkpoints at international airports and seaports.

There are certain categories of LOC like where a person is completely banned from going outside the country and in certain categories, he or she can go but only after taking due permission and informing the concerned law enforcement agency.

Raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Manish Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states.

The controversy around Delhi's Excise policy:

A report on July 8 by Delhi's Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

The Chief Secretary's report indicated substantively financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi Excise Policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is believed to have executed decisions in violation of the statutory provisions of the Excise Policy, which could have huge financial implications. Such "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees after the deadline for awarding tenders caused huge losses to the exchequer, sources earlier claimed.

On the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena had in July this year recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy brought out in November 2021 over alleged violations of procedural lapses made by the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."

The Excise policy handed over the sale of liquor to private players and shut down all government-run liquor outlets.

LG Saxena approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The suspended officials included Gopikrishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari.

The CBI registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

On July 30, Sisodia had announced a rollback and said only government outlets would sell liquor in Delhi from August 1.

Earlier on August 7, former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was accused by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi. (ANI)

