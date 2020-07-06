Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Jaivardhan Singh, a local BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP in Latehar district, has been shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said.

The incident took place at a market under Barwahdih Police Station limits.

Further investigation is undeway. (ANI)

