Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Neduvannoor near Nedumbassery here on Monday after local residents protested and disrupted the laying of survey stones in the land identified for the proposed K-Rail project.

Police took one person into preventive custody for disrupting the public officials from performing their duties.

Protesters raised placards with slogans against the proposed SilverLine rail project, which is also known as K-Rail. Residents claimed that the survey stone laid for the seaport-airport road was still there and that the project has not materialised yet.

"These surveyors come and lay stones for various projects in these regions. Many residents lost their land for the international airport. Most of them have survey stones in their properties for seaport-airport road. Now, this K-Rail project. The residents are not even able to sell their land due to these projects," a protester claimed.

Amid protest over the proposed ambitious semi high-speed SilverLine rail project, the Kerala government had on January 15 published the Detailed Project Report (DPR) with an estimated cost of the project as Rs 63,941 crore.

The DPR, which was published in the Legislative Assembly website, says the project is expected to be completed by 2025 and will reduce journey time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod from 12 hours to just four hours.

The 529.45 km long project is executed by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail), a joint venture of Government of Kerala and Ministry of Railways, for implementing the railway infrastructure in the state.

