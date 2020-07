Thiruvananthapuram, July 29: All shops shall keep a time slot dedicated only for senior citizens as Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will continue to be under lockdown until further orders.

"Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will continue to be in lockdown with certain relaxations in non-containment wards from midnight of July 28 until further orders. All shops shall keep a time slot from 4 pm to 6 pm dedicated only to senior citizens," the order read.

"All shops may remain open from 7 am to 7 pm after adhering to COVID 19 protocol. All shops shall keep a time slot from 4 pm -- 6 pm dedicated only to senior citizens," it further said.

All offices of the Government of India and Government of Kerala are permitted to be opened with maximum I/Nd of the staff. All necessary arrangements for the same shall be ensured by the Head of the office. All meetings shall be convened through an online platform as far as possible. All essential offices including Government press shall be functional.

Issuing revised order for lockdown the district collector said, "Hotels and Restaurants may function for parcel services from taking away counters. No in house dining is permitted. Home delivery is permitted in the non-containment zone."

Meanwhile, Public Transport ( including taxis and autorickshaws) is allowed with 50 per cent carriage capacity in non-containment zones.

However, Hypermarkets, Malls, salons, spas and beauty parlours shall not be opened until further orders.

"All Congested market places shall be allowed to function with strict entry-exit protocols. The maximum number of persons permitted at any point of time into the market shall be fixed and regulated by Police," it said.

