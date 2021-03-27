Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state government has imposed a two-day lockdown in the city on Holi.

The district administration of Indore has ordered a lockdown on March 28 and March 29 (Holi) after discussing the concerns with the Crisis Management department over rising Covid-19 cases in the city on Thursday night.

Although this order was opposed by the leaders of both BJP and Congress party but Collector Manish Singh asserted that the order should be kept as it is.

Ritesh Kuril, a Holi merchandise retailer told ANI: "There has been a lot of difference due to the lock-down."

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak last year, merchandise worth Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 were sold daily, but this time even goods of Rs 400 to Rs 500 are being sold with great difficulty."

Pramila Sarwane said another Holi merchandise retailer said: "There will be a lot of loss due to the lockdown on Holi. Due to the lockdown on Sunday Monday, there will be a lot of difference in the sales. If we stock the colours for next year it will get spoiled and there may be risk of adverse reaction on skin if people use it. If the administration had given permission, there would have been no profit but our cost would have been removed."

Meanwhile, Om Prakash, who came to purchase colours, said, "The administration has taken a wrong decision at the time of the festival. Other things are exempt, but Holi is not. Holi will now be celebrated at the behest of the administration at homes."

On Friday the state government has imposed Sunday lockdown to Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Saunsar. The cities of Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone were already observing Sunday lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)