Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Swarms of locusts have invaded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops, officials said Saturday, adding authorities were taking steps to either chase them away or kill them.

The UP Agriculture Department said reports of locust attacks were received from Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar on Friday. It said authorities of the neighbouring districts - Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Mau and Ballia - have been asked to remain alert.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Chased by Police Dies Outside SSLC Exam Centre in Bijapur, Family Alleges Cops Assaulted Him.

Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishor said a swarm spotted in the district has moved to Kushinagar.

On Thursday, a swarm had attacked Shahganj area of Jaunpur district, where 50 per cent of them were killed. Another swarm was spotted in Shankargarh block of Allahabad and 60-70 per cent of them were killed, the agriculture department said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Khalistan Liberation Front Module, 3 Held: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

In Chitrakoot district, three swarms of locusts were spotted on Thursday.

"In a joint operation by Agriculture Department, Fire Department and Central team, 50 per cent locusts were killed," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)