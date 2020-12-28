Panaji, Dec 28 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Suresh Prabhu on Monday said a logistics park can be developed in Goa without hampering the environment and it would create jobs in the state.

Prabhu said he had mooted this plan when he was Union commerce minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

"The logistic park will not hamper the environment, It will create jobs," he told reporters.

