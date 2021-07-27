New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members over a range of issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm laws.

After the House convened for the day, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.

"Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues," he said.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.

