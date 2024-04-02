Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, former Yaiskul MLA Elangbam Chand Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sagolsem Achouba Singh, Advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh and Thoudam Debadatta Singh joined Congress.

The announcement of their allegiance shift was made on Monday during a reception ceremony held at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur. Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, welcomed the new members into the party.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Akoijam stated the importance of choosing candidates based on a genuine commitment to the welfare of Manipur rather than succumbing to external influences such as money and muscle power.

He further stressed the need for citizens to make informed decisions that uphold the unity and integrity of the state.

"Manipur has a rich history of standing up for its integrity, with numerous movements launched over the years to safeguard its identity," remarked Dr Akoijam.

"However, we now find ourselves at a critical juncture where the essence of Manipur is at risk of being diluted. It is imperative for every citizen to unite and protect Manipur from any forces that threaten its integrity," he added.

Highlighting the current state of affairs in Manipur, Dr Akoijam lamented the restrictions faced by the state's residents, emphasising the need for change.

"As natives of Manipur, we find ourselves constrained from freely traversing our own land, a situation that cannot be allowed to persist," he asserted.

Notably, one part of Manipur (Outer Manipur), is slated to go to the polls in the second phase on April 26, 2024.

The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for phase 1.

15 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on April 19, 2024 (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on April 26, 2024 (Phase 2). (ANI)

