New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Rajgarh Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, according to the party sources.

As per the sources, the decision regarding the candidature of the Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister was taken in the Central Election Committee of the Congress party.

Singh hails from the Raghogarh Assembly segment in Guna district which falls under the Rajgarh parliamentary constituency.

But since 2004, the Rajgarh seat has been a stronghold of the BJP, whose leader Rodmal Nagar won the seat twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajgarh is a Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh that covers the entire Rajgarh district and parts of Guna and Agar Malwa districts.

The Congress may field Arun Yadav in Guna constituency to challenge Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the sources added.

This seat has been the Scindia family's bastion, represented six times by Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother and BJP stalwart Vijaya Raje Scindia and four times by his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

In 2019, Jyotiraditya Scindia, then in Congress, suffered a big upset when he lost to BJP's K P Singh Yadav by 1.26 lakh votes.

In 2020, Scindia joined the BJP and some Congress MLAs also quit, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13 while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress got just one seat. (ANI)

