New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Thursday planted a sapling of "Rudraksha" in the premises of Parliament on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker while appreciating Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for carrying out the Herculean task of Green challenge and carrying forward it successfully, he asked all the people to be alert in the nation and take initiative to protect the environment as it's the need of the hour.

Also Read | Honey-Trapped Employee of Military Engineering Services Arrested For Passing Classified Info to Pakistan Via WhatsApp And Facebook.

RS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar explained Speaker and other MPs about Telangana Government's Harithaharam program and Forest rejuvenation programs taken up in Telangana.

TRS Parliamentary Party leaders Nama Nageswararao, K Keshava Rao, MP Kontha Prabhakar Reddy and officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat graced the occasion. (ANI)

Also Read | Sony Xperia 5 II with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)