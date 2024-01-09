Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday carried out raids on six government officials at about 30 locations in connection with accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, Lokayukta sources said.

The raids were conducted at the locations of a Panchayat officer, an official in the Karnataka Infrastructure Development Corporation and a joint director in the Town Planning department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, sources said.

These raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Mandya and Ramanagara at the offices, residences and other premises of these officials, they added.

Lokayukta officials have lodged an FIR against the officials whose locations were raided. Raids were still underway.

