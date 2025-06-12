New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Lokpal has sought applications from officers with experience in working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join its inquiry wing on deputation.

The applications have been invited for filling up of various posts i.e., deputy director (DD)/superintendent of police (SP), inquiry/investigation officer, assistant inquiry/investigation officer and personal assistant in the inquiry wing of Lokpal of India on a deputation basis, according to an official circular.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, came into force on January 1, 2014, when it received the assent of the President. However, it began functioning only on March 27, 2019, following the appointment of its chairperson and members.

To discharge its statutory functions, Section 11 of the Act obligates the Lokpal to constitute an inquiry wing to conduct a preliminary inquiry into any offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleged to have been committed by the public servants and functionaries.

On August 30, 2024, a full bench of Lokpal met and decided to constitute such an inquiry wing.

It has sought applications for posts of DD/SP, four posts each of inquiry/investigation officer and assistant inquiry/investigation officer, and two posts of personal assistant.

Officers of different central government services, CBI, ED, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and those belonging to state or Union Territory police bodies are eligible to apply, said the vacancy circular dated June 10.

It said officers with experience in conducting investigation in general/economic & banking/cyber matters are desirable.

The pay & allowances, HRA, transport allowance, joining time, travelling allowances & transfer TA, children education allowance, LTC, dearness allowance, medical facilities, leave and the other terms & conditions of the officers selected for appointment on deputation basis will be governed by the extant guidelines/rules as admissible to the central government employees, till the time the Lokpal Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 2024 are notified, the circular said.

The DD and SP will be provided the facility of pick and drop from residence to office and vice versa, and other staff members can avail the facility of pick and drop between office and the nearest metro station/bus stand, it added.

The last date for receiving applications is 60 days from the date of issuance of the vacancy circular.

