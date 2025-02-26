New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh, has demanded that the Commissioner declare Tuesday's session of the MCD as invalid, highlighting that the session began prematurely and was conducted in the absence of key officials and opposition members, and led to the hurried approval of critical agenda items.

In his letter to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Iqbal Singh called for a thorough review of the Mayor's actions.

"Sir, today's MCD House was scheduled for 2 pm, but the Mayor, along with some 25 to 30 AAP Councillors, walked into the House at 1.50 pm and started the proceedings seconds before 2 pm and concluded them in less than 3 minutes at your absence," he alleged.

Raja Iqbal Singh also mentioned that under the DMC Act 1952, the presence of the Commissioner or his authorised official on the chair is mandatory, and in the Commissioner's absence, no House proceedings can be conducted.

"Secondly, not a single member of the opposition, that is, BJP, was present in those less than 3 minutes when the House met, passed the agenda, and Mayor adjourned it all illegally. Third, the agenda passed included both the items to be presented officially as well as private on-table resolutions along with items of adverse economic ramifications for MCD, which were all adjourning for several months," he pointed out.

"As per the DMC Act, every item has to be individually raised in the House and approved, but today, the Mayor simply said that all items in the agenda stand approved, which is illegal. Fourth, Sir, I wish to bring to your notice that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the majority in the MCD House, and they tried to use this last meeting under their regime to make populist announcements in violation of the DMC Act 1952," Raja Iqbal Singh added.

A major dispute erupted on Tuesday in the Delhi MCD House between the AAP and BJP councillors. Mayor Mahesh Kumar arrived on time, but the Deputy Commissioner did not appear, which led to a standoff between the two parties. (ANI)

