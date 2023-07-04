Kozhikode (Ker), Jul 4 (PTI) A lorry driver was arrested for allegedly obstructing the convoy of state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil while he was travelling in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The man was accused of driving his heavy vehicle in a manner creating traffic congestion. Police had to use force to stop the lorry and take him into custody, a senior police officer said.

"The man drove his lorry into the minister's convoy and did not allow his car and escort vehicles to pass by," he told PTI.

Despite repeated requests, he was not ready to stop his vehicle and so the police had to use force for the same, he said.

A case was registered under IPC 294 (B) and 283 against the accused for driving the vehicle in a manner that obstructs the convoy and create traffic congestion.

He was later released on bail, the officer added.

However, local people alleged that police beat up the driver brutally before arresting him.

The driver was unavailable for comment.

