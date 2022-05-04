Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday termed May 4 a 'black day for Hindus' and alleged that the BJP is 'using' Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus in the state.

"BJP is behind the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra. They're using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus in the state". said Sanjay Raut.

According to him, Hindus and temples are suffering because of the loudspeaker controversy.

"SC decision is the same for all. Now our temples also have to bear the brunt of it. It's a black day for us Hindus that people couldn't hear Aartis because of BJP's politics in cahoots with Raj Thackeray", said Sanjay Raut.

"It's just not about loudspeakers in mosques, in Maharashtra, 'Aartis' are being conducted early morning and people often hear them through loudspeakers as not all of them can enter temple premises, but that can't happen today, which's unfortunate", added Raut.

Raut while speaking to ANI said, "Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques will continue till the time the government acts and address the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeakers.

"As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5 am violating the guidelines. We want peace in the state. I want to ask the police you are taking action only against our workers. My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitation," Raj Thackeray said addressing a press briefing here.

The MNS chief further said: "It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue."

Maharashtra Home Department earlier today said that are a total of 1,140 mosques, out of which 135 went against the Supreme Court orders and used loudspeakers before 6 am today.

"I have to see what Supreme Court is doing if the government is not following its order," Raj Thackeray added.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan' from today. (ANI)

