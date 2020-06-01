India News | Low Pressure Area Likely to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm, Cross North Maharashtra, South Gujarat on June 3

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on June 3.

"The Low-pressure area intensified into a depression today morning. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross North Maharastra and South Gujarat coast during 3rd June evening/night," IMD tweeted.

IMD in its bulletin issued on Monday stated, the well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area concentrated into a depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of Monday.

"It lay centred near latitude 13.0°N and longitude 71.4°E, about 400 km southwest of Panjim (Goa), 700 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 930 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and recurve north northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareswar (Raigarh, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/night of 03 rd June,2020," said IMD.

Under the influence of the depression, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 3rd and 4th June.

Meanwhile, Skymet on Sunday said a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea. It is expected to concentrate into depression by Monday and by June 2 it may further intensify into a cyclone "Nisarga".

"Maharashtra and Gujarat coast will experience rough sea conditions between June 2 and 5. Wave height will be around 12 to 16 feet and winds will be 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 and 90 mph," said SKymet.

Conditions are becoming favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, said IMD.

"The current spell of rain/thunderstorm over northwest India likely to reduce from tonight with isolated activities continue to occur over the region during 1st and 2nd June. A fresh spell of scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over northwest India including Delhi from 3rd June except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir where it is likely to be isolated," said IMD.

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Maharashtra and Goa along with other States.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, south Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and heavy rainfall at isolated places over interior Karnataka, Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha," said IMD.

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning today. (ANI)

