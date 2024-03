Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday released its list of contestants which includes two names for Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Aroori Ramesh, a former BRS legislator, who switched over to the BJP recently, has been fielded from Warangal Lok Sabha seat while T Vinod Rao will be contesting from Khammam.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Judge Dies by Suicide After Argument With Wife Over Petty Issue in Hyderabad, Probe Underway.

With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana for the May 13 polls.

The list of BJP candidates includes Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party's general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and some BRS leaders who switched over to the saffron party recently.

Also Read | BJP Fifth List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party Names 111 More Candidates for General Polls; Fields Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil; Check Names of Candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)