Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI), which is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, on Monday nominated Tiruppur sitting MP K Subbarayan again, to seek the people's mandate from his home constituency.

The party has also fielded Y Selvaraj to contest from the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency, CPI national secretary K Narayana announced at the end of the two-day meeting here.

Both the constituencies were allotted to it by the ruling DMK during the seat-sharing talks.

Speaking to reporters here, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the Election Commission's announcement to hold polls on April 19 in Tamil Nadu hardly allowed any time for the political parties to take up a full-fledged campaign in all the 39 constituencies spread across the state.

Meanwhile, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, another ally of the DMK, announced that his son Durai Vaiko will contest from Tiruchirappalli seat allotted to it by the DMK.

Durai, who was elevated to the post of chief secretary of MDMK, will make a debut from Tiruchirappalli constituency, which has returned MDMK, AIADMK and the Congress in the past.

