New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will confer parliamentary outstanding awards in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly on March 9, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday.

At the initiative of Birla, this event is being started once again in Madhya Pradesh after 14 years. Not only this, the number of awards have also been increased, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

During his one-day visit, Birla will honour the best minister, best MLA, best print media journalist, best electronic media journalist, best officer and best employees of the legislative assembly secretariat in the programme to be organised by the state legislative assembly, the statement said.

Madhya Pradesh assembly Speaker Girish Gautam termed the visit of Birla as a "proud moment".

