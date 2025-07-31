New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani superannuated on Thursday, marking the conclusion of an illustrious military career spanning thirty-nine years. On this occasion, he also relinquished the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the General Officer's distinguished journey in uniform began at the National Defence Academy and he was commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985.

"An officer of exceptional academic calibre, he holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College, London, and an M.Phil. in Defence Studies from the University of Madras," as per the release.

Throughout his career, Lieutenant General Subramani has held a wide range of command, staff, and instructional appointments across diverse operational and terrain profiles. His deep understanding of strategic and tactical dynamics, particularly along the Western and Northern borders, has significantly contributed to operational preparedness and national security, it noted.

In recognition of his outstanding service to the nation, the General Officer has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, the release said.

The Indian Army extends its heartfelt appreciation for his exemplary service spanning nearly four decades and extends its best wishes for continued success and distinguished accomplishments in all his future endeavours. (ANI)

