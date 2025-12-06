New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, attended the annual Idea and Innovation Competition, InnoWarrior 2025, held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on December 5.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the top 32 innovations of the Indian Army were showcased during the seminar, and the Vice Chief felicitated the innovators for their contributions.

During the event, Lt Gen Singh appreciated the soldier-driven character of the innovations. He stated that these innovations reflect the soldiers' unmatched field experience, technical competence, and imagination, highlighting that a soldier on the ground understands battlefield challenges better than anyone.

The ADGPI further explained that InnoWarrior is the Indian Army's annual flagship platform aimed at identifying, nurturing, and scaling in-house innovations to address capability gaps and enhance operational, logistics, and training effectiveness.

This year, a total of 89 innovations were fielded by service innovators and underwent a rigorous selection process. Of these, the top 32 innovations displayed at the seminar will be taken forward for production by the Army Design Bureau to meet the operational requirements of field formations.

On the occasion, the InnoWarrior Compendium of Ideas and Innovation 2025-26 was also released. Additionally, technology transfer for two innovations was carried out with the indigenous defence industry, strengthening the Army's self-reliance and innovation ecosystem. (ANI)

