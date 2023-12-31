Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): The 33rd General Officer Commanding, completed his tenure of more than a year and relinquished command of the prestigious Chetak Corps at Bathinda Military Station on Sunday.

General Officer superannuated after 37 and a half years of his distinguished service to the Indian Army, Public Relations Officer (Defence) said in a release.

Lieutenant General Sanjiv Rai was commissioned in June 1986 into the Sikh Light Infantry and was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, Pune, Indian Military Academy, Deharadun, College of Combat, Mhow, DSSC, Wellington, College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The General Officer had vast and varied operational experience of serving along all the borders of India and in various challenging environments.

The General Officer commanded an Infantry Battalion on the Western borders, an Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division on the Northern borders, and the prestigious Chetak Corps along the Western Borders.

He had varied instructional appointments and was an instructor at the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun, the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan and the Adjutant of the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla Pune.

He also held the prestigious appointment of Military Secretary to the President of India before taking over command of the Chetak Corps. During his long service, for his professionalism and dedication to duty, he was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

The General Officer is academically attuned, holds a Bachelor and Master's Degree in Science and is a double Master in Philosophy Degree holder from Madras and Osmania Universities. He has the unique distinction of doing the Counter Terrorism and Hostage Negotiation course in Moscow, Russia.

During his farewell address, bidding farewell to arms and on handing over the command, the General Officer Commanding paid his respect to the Martyrs and conveyed his heartfelt regards to the Next of Kin and families. He conveyed his best wishes to the Veer Naris, Veterans, all serving personnel and families of the Corps.

The General officer complimented all ranks of the Chetak Corps for their commitment, zeal and loyalty to the organization and urged soldiers to look forward with the larger goal in mind and ensure commitment and service to the Nation. (ANI)

