Puducherry, Feb 25 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has opened a Rs 1.42-crore indoor stadium in Pondicherry university for badminton and basketball.

The stadium is named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who fought for freedom of the country. The Lt Governor underscored the need to promote sports and games to protect the youth from the impact of the pandemic.

She thanked the university for its support to the territorial government.

A press release said she appealed to the faculty to motivate students to take to sports. Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Gurmeet Singh said the Lt Governor has always been cooperative in developmental activities of the university.

