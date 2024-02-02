New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a series of raids across Tamil Nadu in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)-inspired arms seizure case and seized various incriminating documents.

Raids were conducted by the NIA teams at the premises belonging to suspects in the Omalur Police Station Arms Case in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Tenkasi, said the NIA.

Extensive searches by the agency led to the seizure of one laptop, seven mobiles, eight SIM and memory cards and four pen drives, along with incriminating documents and books related to the LTTE terror organisation and its self-styled slain supremo, Prabhakaran.

The case was originally registered by Tamil Nadu Police following the apprehension of two men, identified as Naveen Chakravorty and Sanjay Prakash, during vehicle checking at Puliyampatti division, Salem, on May 19, 2022. They were arrested after being found in possession of two pistols, ammunition, and gun powder.

Investigations revealed that the duo was inspired by the LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They wanted to establish an outfit similar to the LTTE and wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, one more accused person, namely Kabilar alias Kabilan, was also arrested in this case. The case was taken over by the NIA on July 25, 2022, and investigations are continuing. (ANI)

