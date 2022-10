(Eds: Adds details, figures of LSD spread)Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Restrictions on cattle movement in Maharashtra will continue for one more month in view of the lumpy skin disease even as a massive vaccination drive is underway against the viral infection, state animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, he said immediate action on the part of the state government and rapid vaccination have kept the deaths to just 2,100 in the state.

"We have decided to continue with the ban on the transport of domestic animals and cattle for at least one more month. Vaccination is going on and we are assessing the situation," Vikhe Patil said.

"The extra vials we had procured have already been exhausted. This vaccination drive has helped us keep the deaths to 2,100. Had we not acted immediately, the deaths of cattle could have been in the range of 20,000," he asserted.

State animal husbandry and dairy development commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said as many as 2,528 heads of cattle have died due to lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra.

"Jalgaon has seen 421 deaths, followed by 393 in Akola and 252 in Ahmednagar. The remaining deaths are from 27 districts, excluding Mumbai urban and suburban districts and a few others," he said.

The disease has been reported from 2,238 villages in 32 districts in the state, with total infections standing at 59,865, including 31,179 recoveries, Singh informed.

"The state government has made available 1.15 crore vials for vaccination and, so far, 1.13 lakh cattle have been vaccinated," he added.

The Maharashtra government had, in early September, declared the entire state as a "controlled area" restricting movement of cattle and ban on animal fairs etc.

The first case of the ailment in the state was reported from Chinawal village in Jalgaon district's Raver taluka on August 4.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral ailment in cattle transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes and ticks.

It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can cause death, more so if the cattle has not been previously exposed to the virus.

