Srinagar, Sept 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday imposed a complete ban on import of bovine animals from neighboring states till October 25 in the wake of the lumpy virus affecting cattle.

It also restricted inter-district movement of these animals during this period.

"This government order has been issued in the wake of spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in J-K and some states of the country as a measure of abundant precaution and in view of declaration of whole UT of J-K as 'Controlled Area' for Lumpy Skin Disease and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009," an official spokesman said.

He said the decision will be reviewed on the basis of evolving situation.

