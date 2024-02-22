Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): At least 16 people sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor-trolly in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said.

The accident occurred near Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM) in the Hazira area in the district late Wednesday night.

All the injured are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M said, adding the police immediately rushed to the spot after getting the information.

"An accident occurred between a bus and a tractor-trolly near ABV-IIITM in Hazira area in the district late at night on Wednesday in which 16 people sustained injuries. Now, the health of all the injured is stable," the ASP said.

Out of 16 injured, 12 are from the tractor-trolley, he said, adding a case has been registered against the bus driver for rash driving. Hunt on to arrest him.

On the complaint of people travelling in the tractor-trolly, a case has been registered against the bus driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

The police team has been sent to nab the accused driver and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Earlier, Gwalior city SDM Atul Singh said, "Around 15-16 people were injured and their treatment is underway. Investigation will be done into the matter." (ANI)

