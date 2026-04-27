Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh on Monday held a legislative party meeting at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence ahead of the Special Session of the Legislative Assembly, focusing on 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and discussions centred on the empowerment of women.

The state assembly secretariat issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, stating that the proceedings will be held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm and again from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, unless otherwise directed by the Speaker.

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The agenda of the special session highlights deliberations on policies and initiatives related to women's empowerment, reflecting the government's emphasis on inclusive development.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will table a Government Resolution for women's empowerment and development. The resolution will include provisions for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Legislative Assembly.

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The discussion will be initiated by CM Yadav on behalf of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has also announced a One-Day Special Session on Tuesday, April 28, at the Old Secretariat. The Odisha Legislative Assembly has called a one-day session on April 30 to discuss the participation of women in Indian democracy.

This comes after the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on April 17. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

After the fall of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the NDA parties slammed the Opposition parties, accusing them of hindering one-third reservation for women legislators.

The BJP has held Jan Akrosh Padyatras in several states, slamming the Opposition parties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)