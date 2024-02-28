Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): A central jail undertrial prisoner who was admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment escaped from there, said a police official on Wednesday.

The prisoner has been identified as Ajay Gaur and he was in jail in connection with a case registered under IPC sections 307, 506, 323 and 324. He was admitted in Hamidia hospital for the treatment of Hernia disease and post surgery he escaped on Tuesday, the official said.

Also Read | Jamtara Train Accident: President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in Jharkhand Train Accident.

After the incident, the police formed a team and started searching for the escaped prisoner.

Kohefiza police station in charge Brijendra Maskule said, "We have received a letter from the Central Jail Bhopal in which it has been said that an undertrial prisoner who was admitted to Hamidia Hospital for treatment of Hernia disease. The operation of the prisoner was done on February 22 and he escaped from the hospital on Tuesday evening (February 27) by breaking the handcuff."

Also Read | Ministry of Home Affairs Bans Both Factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir As Unlawful Associations for Five Years.

Acting on it a case has been registered in Kohefiza police station and a police team has been formed under the supervision of senior officials. CCTV footage is being checked to nab the prisoner, he added.

Maskule further said, "A police personnel Ghanshyam Pawar was posted in the hospital for monitoring the prisoner and information is being collected from him about the incident. If any negligence is found then action will be taken accordingly." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)