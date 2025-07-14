Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will engage in high-level discussions with global business leaders, industry representatives and policymakers to promote investment opportunities in the central Indian state on the second day of his visit to Dubai, according to an official release.

The agenda includes a series of important meetings and events aimed at attracting investment in the state across sectors such as industry, technology, textiles, green energy and tourism.

The release further read that the Chief Minister will begin the day with a courtesy visit to the Indian Consul General in Dubai, where he will discuss enhancing India's trade interests and collaborations in the UAE. He will meet PK Gulati, Chairman of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), to explore opportunities in the startup and innovation ecosystem.

The CM is also scheduled to meet officials from Emirates Airlines to discuss expanding air connectivity and logistics between the UAE and Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister will further interact with representatives from Grew Energy, a leading green energy company, and delegates from Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) to present Madhya Pradesh's focus on sustainable development, the statement read.

Additionally, CM Yadav will meet Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in the afternoon. This strategic meeting is expected to open new avenues for bilateral trade cooperation between India and the UAE.

The Chief Minister will tour the Texmas Association campus and review textile manufacturing and export activities at Dubai Textile City. He will also participate in an interactive session and networking lunch focused on Madhya Pradesh's textile strengths and initiatives like the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park, the statement said.

Furthermore, CM Yadav will hold investment discussions with senior representatives of major business groups including Lulu Group, Sharaf DG, Eisa AI Al Ghurair Group, Gulf Islamic, Investments, G42 India and Tata Sons Middle East. Additionally, he will meet delegates from the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to explore avenues for mutual cooperation.

The day will conclude with the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh: Dubai Business Forum and Networking Dinner', where CM Yadav will address global investors and invite them to explore business opportunities in the state. (ANI)

