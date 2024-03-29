Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The decade-old tradition of Rangpanchami Ger is scheduled to be organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also participate in it, the district collector said.

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal on each other on the occasion. On this day, a huge crowd of people gather in Rajwada and surrounding areas in the city and shower colours on each other.

People also spray gulal and colours through vehicles and celebrate this festival with great pomp. In view of the Rangpanchami, the district administration on Friday afternoon took the preparations and security arrangements in the city.

District Collector Ashish Singh said, "The preparation to celebrate the 75-year-old tradition of Rangpanchami Ger in the city is going on. Efforts are also underway to include it in the UNESCO heritage list. Next year we will try to get the UNESCO team to come to Indore."

Collector Singh further said that security arrangements were made properly. CCTV cameras have been installed, fire brigade, ambulance, medical staff will also be made available at the site.

"This time we have made arrangements for 120 people to see Rangpanchami Ger from the houses falling on the route of Ger by booking them through an app so that people with their families can come to see it. This morning full booking has been done. It is free and is a pilot initiative. We will do it on a larger scale from next year," he added.

The collector also warned that strict action would be taken against those who create ruckus during the ger and those who would bring weapons would be booked under NSA.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also participate in the Rangpanchami Ger and all preparations have been made for the same, Collector Singh added. (ANI)

