After celebrating the victory of good over evil with the festival of Holika Dahan, today, on March 25, we will celebrate the vibrant, fun, and exciting festival of colours, Holi. This festive occasion sparks immense enthusiasm among people of all ages, from the youngest to the oldest. According to the Hindu calendar, following Holika Dahan on the night of Phalgun Purnima, the colourful festivities of Holi, known as Dhulandi and Dhulivandan in Marathi, grace the following day. In Maharashtra, Holi with colours is termed Dhulandi or Dhulivandan, prompting people to extend heartfelt wishes to their loved ones in Marathi. To add to the merriment, share these vibrant Holi Greetings 2024 for Dhulivandan, complete with colourful Pichkari photos, warm wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and images, with your loved ones. Let's make this Holi a splash of joy and togetherness! Happy Holi 2024 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS for the Most Joyous Indian Festival.

Happy Holi 2024 Wishes

Holi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Holi 2024 Greetings

Holi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Holi 2024 Messages

Holi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Holi 2024 Images

Holi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Holi 2024 Wishes and Messages

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi 2024 Greetings and Messages

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi 2024 Wishes: Quotes, Holi Images, Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers To Share on the Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)