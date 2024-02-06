Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and over 80 sustained injuries in a massive explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning.

While initial reports said that six people had died in the blast, State miniter Uday Pratap Singh- who rushed to the spot said that the toll has increased to eight with around 80 people sustaining injuries.

Also Read | Minor Raped in Temple: Supreme Court Awards 30-Year Jail to Man for Raping Minor in Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Firefighting operations continued on Wednesday afternoon after the blaze broke out at around 11:30 am at the factory on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village.

Soon after the incident, on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, MP Minister Uday Pratap Singh along with DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari conducted an aerial survey of the firecracker factory.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Uday Pratap Singh told ANI earlier, "We had a conversation with the Collector. The injured have been shifted to Hoshangabad and Bhopal. So far six deaths have been confirmed. A team of SDRF is working here under the guidance of SDRF ADG who is present on the spot. Around 60 people have been injured in the incident."

Minister Singh also visited District Hospital in Harda to meet the injured.

Chief Minister Yadav said, "Six people have died and more than 50 people are injured in this incident. Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister, Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured."

The chief minister also announced that Rs 4 lakh would be provided as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, and the injured would be given free treatment.

Earlier, Harda Collector Rishi Garg said that those injured in the fire were admitted to Harda district hospital and arrangements were being made to shift critically injured persons to Bhopal and Indore for better treatment.

"Ambulances, doctors and personnel of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) from nearby districts have been called for the rescue operation," Harda District Collector said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)