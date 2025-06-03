Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi reached Bhopal on Tuesday and received a warm welcome at the Raja Bhoj airport in the state capital.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) MP assembly, Umang Singhar, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath and AICC incharge of MP Congress Harish Chaudhary and several others were among the prominent leaders welcoming the Congress MP here.

Rahul Gandhi has arrived here to hold various important party meetings and programs. Upon reaching the state party office, the Congress leader paid floral tribute to the statue of his grandmother Indira Gandhi.

According to the program schedule, Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at the state Congress office and hold discussion about the political situation of the state with the senior state leaderships.

Thereafter, he will have interaction with MPs and MLAs and hold discussions on Sangathan Srijan with representatives. Additionally, the Congress MP will also attend a special meeting with newly appointed observers by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in each district of the state.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates which include representatives from AICC, state congress, district congress presidents and block presidents at Ravindra Bhavan Auditorium in the city.

Earlier, state Congress chief Patwari expressed his pleasure on Rahul Gandhi's arrival in the city and said the Congress MP is coming with the aim of starting a campaign of Sangathan Srijan (referring to recreation of organisation).

Patwari claimed that it is an important day in the history of Indian politics, and it is a matter of good fortune for them that the Congress MP is visiting the capital city.

"This is an important day in the history of Indian politics. We are fortunate that Madhya Pradesh got this opportunity. As the hero of the caste census, Rahul Gandhi raised a new voice in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had to agree to his (Rahul Gandhi) point despite refusing. It is a matter of good fortune for us that the warrior of social justice, Rahul Gandhi, is visiting Bhopal today with the aim of starting the campaign of Sangathan Srijan, laying the foundation stone. To start the making of a new structure of the organisation, maintaining transparency from the village level to the ward level, to the bottom for the new thoughts in the Congress party. I believe that today is a very important day," Patwari told ANI.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they should welcome Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Modi had accepted Rahul's proposal to hold a caste census.

"PM Modi reluctantly agreed with Rahul Gandhi over the caste census and with a heavy heart. For this, the BJP should congratulate Rahul Gandhi that Narendra Modi has accepted the proposal of Rahul Gandhi's caste census. I say this to the BJP to welcome Rahul Gandhi because your Prime Minister listens to Rahul Gandhi," Patwari added. (ANI)

