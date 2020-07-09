Bhopal, Jul 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded305 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 16,341 on Thursday, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, said health department officials.

With five more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 634, they said.

Of them, three died in Indore and one each in Bhopal and Alirajpur, the officials said.

Among the 305 new cases, the highest 58 was reported from Gwalior, followed by 53 in Bhopal, 45 in Indore and 22 in Jabalpur, among others, the officials said.

Also, 245 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 12,232, they said.

The count of active cases stood at 3,475.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 45 to 5,043, while the death toll stood at 255, a health department bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far registered 3,278 COVID-19 cases, of which 116 persons succumbed to the infection, it said.

The cases in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 770 and 484, respectively.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 16 districts since Wednesday evening.

While cases have been reported from all the 52 districts, two of them did not have any active case as on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The health officials said there are 1,350 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 16,341, active cases 3,475, new cases 305, deaths 634, discharged 12,232, number of tested people 4,49,680.

