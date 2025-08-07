Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the state is all set to get its first rail coach manufacturing unit which will be established in Raisen district and its foundation stone will be laid on August 10.

Speaking to reporters at Chief Minister Residence in Bhopal on Thursday, CM Yadav made the above announcement and affirmed that the ground breaking ceremony of the unit will be performed in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also highlighted that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would virtually join the bhoomi pujan program on the occasion.

"For the first time in our state, train coaches and metro train coaches will be prepared here and delivered across the nation and the globe. The manufacturing unit will be established in Umariya village in Raisen district worth around Rs 1800 crores. Around 2000 people will get employment opportunities in this project. It will be the first rail coach manufacturing unit in the state, on the basis of which Madhya Pradesh will be established as a prominent place for rail coach construction," CM Yadav said.

He added that the state government allotted around 60 hectares of land for the establishment of the unit, and coaches of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro coaches would be prepared at the unit. The CM also highlighted that with this, several auxiliary industrial units would be significantly boosted in Raisen and Bhopal district.

"It is our pleasure that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present among us on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Unit. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also grace the occasion as the region is located in his constituency. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will virtually join the program," the CM said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also held a review meeting with the senior officials at the CM's residence office for the preparation of the program, which is scheduled to be held on August 10 and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

"I have reviewed the preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying program of the rail coach manufacturing unit, which will be held in Raisen on August 10 in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," CM said in a post on X. (ANI)

