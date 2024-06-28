Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying 22 oxen in a container in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a police official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Shafiq Qureshi and Salman Abbasi, residents of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. They were taking the oxen to Indore from Mehgaon locality in Bhind and were caught on the Gwalior-Shivpuri highway under the jurisdiction of Mohana police station, 70 km away from district headquarters, on Thursday night, the officer added.

Mohna police station in charge Rashid Khan told ANI, "We received information from an informer on Thursday night that a vehicle loaded with oxen was going towards Shivpuri district. Acting on the information, we started checking the vehicles. During the search, we stopped a container RJ11 GC 7624 in which 22 oxen were found."

After that, the driver of the container and an associate, both identified as Shakeel and Salman, residents of Mathura, UP, were taken into custody. The oxen found in the container were sent to Gaushal located at Rani Ghati, Gwalior, he added.

'We have registered a case against the accused and they are being interrogated. During interrogation, they told us that they brought the oxen from Mehgaon locality in Bhind district and were taking them to a market called Khalghat near Indore. In the preliminary investigation, no previous criminal record of the accused has been found," the officer said.

An investigation into the matter is underway and the information received will be presented before the court, he added. (ANI)

