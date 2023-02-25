Damoh, February 25: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her aunt and cousin in connection with an alleged land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, the police said on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Rajkumari Lodhi and she succumbed to burn injuries. The incident occurred in Chaurai village under Dehat police station limits in the district. Uttar Pradesh: Nine Goats, Four Buffaloes Burnt Alive in Massive Fire at Labourer’s House in Etawah.

According to Rajkumari's mother, Imarti Lodhi, there was a long-standing dispute about the land in her family, and the family of her younger sister-in-law was constantly troubling her and threatened to kill her. As a result of which she used to live at her daughter's in-laws house.

Imarti said that during the time of the incident, Rajkumari was going to take a bath. She was caressing her nine-month-old granddaughter and her son-in-law was also not at home. He had gone to Jabalpur. Himachal Pradesh Fire: Three Siblings Among Four Minors Burnt Alive After Blaze Erupts in Two Huts in Una District.

"When I heard the sound of my daughter's cry, I reached the spot and saw that my younger sister-in-law and her son were seen running away from there. My daughter was seen burning from behind. By the time she could get help, she succumbed to her injuries. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime," she added.

On the contrary, Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "We received information about the incident from Dial 100. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and brought the body to the district hospital. The spot has been sealed. Along with this, the statements of the family members were being recorded."

After the post-mortem of the body, the actual reason will be clear whether she was set on fire or something else. Based on the investigation and PM report, further action will be taken, he added.

The deceased's mother had accused her younger sister-her-law and her nephew (sister-in-law's son) that they set ablaze her daughter and she spotted them going away from the spot. Though the matter would get clear after the PM report, SP Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)