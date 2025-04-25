Chennai, April 25 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday set aside the 2007 and 2016 orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cuddalore district, discharging DMK leader and Agriculture Minister, M R K Panneerselvam and his family members from two different disproportionate assets cases.

Justice P Velmurugan allowed the criminal revision petitions filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2013 and 2016. The judge directed the Special Court, Cuddalore district to conduct a full-fledged trial on a day-to-day basis in both cases and complete the same within six months.

The prosecution case was that Paneerselvam had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 21.22 lakh in his name and that of his wife Senthamizhselvi, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a Minister between 1996 and 2001.

Another disproportionate assets case relating to amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 3 crore in his name and that of his wife P Senthamizhselvi and his son P Kathiresan, disproportionate to his known sources of income when Paneerselvam was a Minister between 2006 and 2011.

